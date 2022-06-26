Cristiano Ronaldo, whose name has been cited as a target for Chelsea in this summer transfer window 2022, would not be for sale. Manchester United are counting on their Portuguese star.

Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale and Manchester United expect him to stay at Old Trafford for the coming season, despite reports linking the Portuguese star with a move to Chelsea. This Saturday, the local press reported an interest from the London club for the former Juventus player. Sky Sports suggested Blues owner Todd Boehly had discussed the possibility with the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes. That the player himself would have mandated to find him a new club.

Ten Hag counts on him at Manchester United

This Sunday, the British media indicates this time that Manchester United have no intention of letting Cristiano Ronaldo slip away during the 2022 summer transfer window. United’s failure to qualify for the Champions League and the lack of signings so far this summer have led to reports that Ronaldo may want to leave. But a few days ago, Erik Ten Hag confirmed that he wanted to count on the Portuguese international, who is now 37 years old.

