“Cristiano Ronaldo is not the only one. It’s the other striker who…”

Since his youth, David Alaba had the opportunity to face Lionel Messi in the UEFA Champions League. However, the current Real Madrid footballer mentioned another very special legend when asked directly about the toughest footballer he has faced.

For a long time, when he was still a member of Bayern Munich, the captain of the Austrian national team played in a conversation with Odell Beckham Jr and there he revealed the name of the toughest opponent he had never encountered in world football’s elite.

And yes, he concluded that due to his physical condition, the most difficult rival he had to defend is the eternal Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro.

“The most complicated footballer I have had to defend? Cristiano Ronaldo). He is very tall and can jump very high. Believe me, it’s not human”underlined the double champion of the UEFA Champions League, in a video (2016) published on the official channel of FC Bayern Munich.

Before, Alaba had also accepted that he was in a lot of pain trying to contain Messi and Walcott. But when asked to make a final decision, he picked only the all-time leading goalscorer in professional football.

And yes, it’s a reality that El Bicho has been a nightmare for many important Champions League sides.