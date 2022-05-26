“Cristiano Ronaldo is responsible for everything…”

There is no doubt that Manchester United’s 2021-22 season has been a disappointment. The Reds have failed miserably in every tournament they have entered, FA Cup, EFL Cup, Premier and Champions, and the only achievement they have achieved has been a place in next year’s Europa League. They won’t even play the Champions League. In this negative context, one of the few things that can be saved is Cristiano Ronaldo’s performance.

The Portuguese, who returned at the end of August 2021 after a twelve-year absence, brought his goals and assists and his energy to offer Sir Alex Ferguson’s club many victories. He even scored a pair of hat tricks to secure wins against lower ranked opponents.

However, not everyone believes that CR7’s contribution has been positive. On the contrary, some experts believe that he is negative for the group, for the dressing room and that his selfishness ultimately affects the game.

John Barnes, a former player who rose to prominence at Liverpool, once again accused Cristiano: “It’s the fault of whoever signed Cristiano Ronaldo”he told the Mirror of England.

“It is he who causes disunity and disharmony. When the ball doesn’t reach him, he raises his hands in the air… That’s a good example, isn’t it? Harmony at Manchester United is a problem and who is causing this lack of harmony? He walks like… ‘it’s the others, I’m doing my job’.

That’s not what a leader does, that’s what someone who thinks only of themselves does. The fans love him and when things don’t go his way, he says… ‘It’s not my fault’. We know Ronaldo has done well, but would you rather he scored 20 goals a season and United finished better?

Barnes added critically: “I think they would be higher if they had a better team. If the harmony is better, Ronaldo won’t score the goals, but the team would be a better team and win games.

Cristiano Ronaldo takes value from other players. Rashford would have had a better season, Bruno Fernandes would have had a better season, Sancho would have had a better season. Whoever signed Ronaldo, it’s his fault.”