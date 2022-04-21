Cristiano Ronaldo is set on his next coach! (official)

Zapping Goal! soccer club Ligue 1: top 10 club balance sheets

This season, Cristiano Ronaldo will have started the season with one coach and finished it with another. Currently, the Portuguese is under the orders of coach Ralf Rangnick who replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjær. The five-time Golden Ball, whose future seems uncertain within the Mancunian club, will know a third coach if he stays at the club next season.

Indeed, Manchester United has just formalized the arrival of Erik ten Hag, at the helm of the team, from next season. The Dutch coach has signed a contract until June 2025 with the Red Devils. This appointment could push Cristiano Ronaldo towards the exit because, according to several sources, Ten Hag would not count on the former Real Madrid player.

🇳🇱👔 The new First-Team Manager of Manchester United: Erik ten Hag.#MUFC || #WelcomeErik — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 21, 2022