Cristiano Ronaldo is still caught in the winds

What’s next after this ad

Cristiano Ronaldo certainly did not expect this. Neither does Jorge Mendes. Despite a more than impressive CV, many goals scored, trophies and records in spades, CR7 is struggling today to find a club. However, the Portuguese star is ready to make big financial sacrifices to join a team that will offer him the possibility of playing in the Champions League this season. Despite all this, it’s not really rushing to recruit the 37-year-old striker, who could still be of great service.

Doors have closed again

Several clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, already filled in his position, Atlético de Madrid, who had tried it with Diego Simeone before changing his mind, Borussia Dortmund, who want to make room for their players, and Chelsea, where Thomas Tuchel vetoed, refused when he was offered by his agent. For its part, Sporting CP, the club where it was revealed, was working on a possible return of the child of the country. At the same time, his name was also cited on the side of OM, which denied, and Naples. Friday, the Corriere dello Sport indicated that Jorge Mendes was working on a 140 million euro operation with CR7.

Indeed, the Italian media clarified that the Portuguese’s agent wanted to bring an offer from Man Utd for Victor Osimhen, which would free up a place for his colt at Napoli. With the arrival of Antony, his affairs become more complicated according to the Gazzetta dello Sport. The Italian media indicates that Jorge Mendes is trying to find other exits for Osimhen while Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to join Naples. But it will be necessary to convince the president Aurelio De Laurentiis, who has set the price of the former LOSC at 140 million euros, to accept a last minute offer. A last chance operation that seems difficult.

Sporting does not want it, the same for Chelsea

This, even if Luciano Spaletti, the coach of Napoli, praised the Lusitanian striker at a press conference during the weekend. “I would love to work with Cristiano Ronaldo, of course. But there are no discussions. De Laurentiis told me he had received nothing. (…) A CR7-Osimhen exchange? I think it’s difficult but you should ask our manager Giuntoli.” A return to Serie A this summer therefore seems, at present, difficult. A comeback at Sporting CP is also. Asked about the Portuguese international, Ruben Amorim was clear. “Would I sign Cristiano Ronaldo if he wanted to return to Sporting? I don’t guarantee anything. Ronaldo is a Manchester United player and I think he will continue to be.

The Times also adds that the coach of the Lisbon club would have threatened to slam the door if Sporting brought back Cristiano Ronaldo. A new snub for the center-forward of MU. His last option could be Chelsea. The Independent indicated that Jorge Mendes had returned to the charge during the weekend. But the Blues have other priorities, namely Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Wilfried Zaha. In addition, Thomas Tuchel would always be reluctant to recruit CR7, since his friend Ralf Rangnick, who managed the player last year, advised him against doing so. Which does not help a Cristiano Ronaldo who may have to stay at Manchester United. A club where he is no longer a starter in Ten Hag’s mind. When it doesn’t want…