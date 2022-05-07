“Cristiano Ronaldo is stronger than Lionel Messi because…”

Cameroon Football Federation President Samuel Eto’o Fils has congratulated Real Madrid on qualifying for the Champions League final after an epic game against Manchester City.

“Congratulations to Real Madrid, the club where it all started for me, for their impressive victory last night,” tweeted the Cameroonian, with a photo of him in the Merengues tunic.

This photo made more than one jump on the side of Barcelona. Because Eto’o only played three small matches with Real. It is true that it was in Madrid that he joined Europe, in 1996. But he played very little at the White House, before exploding under the colors of Mallorca (2000-2004). He then made the heyday of Barça, marking his time between 2004 and 2009, probably the best period of his career.

Thus, this shot of Eto’o with the Real jersey was experienced as a betrayal in Barcelona. “Goodbye, Samuel, now we know who you are”, thus reacted the daily Sport in a chronicle in the form of a letter of rupture with the Cameroonian striker.

Sport believe that Eto’o has just ruined the memory he left with Barcelona, ​​especially during the Champions League victories.

The journalist recalls some images: Eto’o celebrating at the Stade de France after scoring against Arsenal in the 2006 final, then Eto’o opening the scoring in Rome against Van der Sar and Man Utd three years later. “The immortal hero has become flesh and blood and, even worse, we no longer feel it from ours”, written Sport.

By celebrating Real’s successes like this, Eto’o can no longer be considered a Barca legend. “Eto’o has chosen to be one more among many others, a former footballer who, after having won everything dressed in Blaugrana, has understood nothing of what he has been through.”