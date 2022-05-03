“Cristiano Ronaldo is stronger than Lionel Messi because…”

Photos of Jose Dinis Aveiro, Cristiano Ronaldo’s father who couldn’t see him play for Manchester United have come to light and caused a lot of sadness.

Cristiano Ronaldo leads a life full of luxury and eccentricities, but his whole childhood and life were not the same. The story of Cristiano Ronaldo’s life around his father is very tough and to this day it is very difficult for him to defeat the Portuguese striker.

José Dinis Aveiro, was a soldier who fought in Africa and when he returned to Portugal started with some personal problems.

In an interview with Piers Morgan, Cristiano Ronaldo admitted to not having had the best relationship with his father because of his problem.

In the words of Cristiano Ronaldo himself, he said he never really got to know his dad and he could never have a normal conversation because of it.

Cristiano Ronaldo was very hurt during the interview and sorry that he couldn’t have had another type of relationship with his father.

The father’s problems were generated when he returned to Portugal after the African war. At that time, José Dinis Aveiro went to the bar every day, completely forgetting about Cristiano Ronaldo and his family.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s biggest shame is that “I never saw him as a star”. José Dinis Aveiro died before Cristiano Ronaldo began to shine at Manchester United.

The Portuguese striker regretted that Jose Dinis Aveiro couldn’t see the achievements or the awards they gave him. Cristiano Ronaldo had a difficult childhood but managed to move forward with a lot of effort and dedication.

How did Cristiano Ronaldo’s father die?

One of the most difficult news Cristiano Ronaldo had to receive throughout his career was the death of his father. Although they didn’t have a good relationship because of the issue, Cristiano Ronaldo liked Jose Dinis Aveiro very much.

In 2005, when Cristiano Ronaldo was just 20 years old and beginning to mark his history at Manchester United, José Dinis Aveiro died because his kidneys had failed.