Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest paid celebrity on Instagram

How much does a true celebrity for a sponsored post on Instagram? The 2021 ranking of the highest paid stars to publish a branded post has been unveiled and there is no shortage of surprises among the placings of actors, sportsmen, singers and television personalities.

Not just the mythical Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, one of the most loved action heroes in the world, has been ousted from the first place, but the balance has also changed for the Kardashian-Jenner sisters.

The ranking of sponsored post it was written by Hopper HQ, one of the most used scheduling tools out there. Here then the top 10 of the highest paid on Instagram, from tenth to first place in the standings.

The Kardashian sisters “out of the charts”

A “demerit” note (so to speak) before starting with the top 10 is to be reserved for Kourtney Kardashian: sown by the sisters in the highest positions, “Kourt” ranks only 17th, with 785 thousand dollars per post. As her Instagram confirms, Kourtney in 2021 was above all dedicated to love with the future husband Travis Barker, drummer of Blink-182. Sister too Khloe Kardashian it remains out of the top 10 in 13th place, with $ 949,000 per post.

Climbing into the top 10 between 10 and 6, from a Jenner to a Kardashian

In tenth place is “save” Kendall Jenner, who thanks to her popularity as a super model has no difficulty in creating links with brands: one of her posts is worth more than a million dollars (1.05 m). Lately he has collaborated with the sports brand Alo Yoga and with the dental care brand Moon.

In ninth and eighth place we find two music superstars: Justin Bieber with 1.1 million dollars per post and Beyoncé, with $ 1.14 million per post. Both have always had a turnover in collaboration with the brands. Justin Bieber includes brands in song lyrics as well, while Beyoncé has an ongoing partnership with Adidas.

The soccer star is in seventh place Lionel Messi, with 1.16 million per post. The top 6 is dominated by female figures, four of them. And in sixth place is the neo-billionaire Kim Kardashian, who collects 1.41 million dollars for sponsored: she is among the queens of social networks, even if one of her sisters, in digital communication, always places herself in front of her.

Selena Gomez gains authority, Kylie Jenner loses points

In fifth place there is Selena Gomez with $ 1.46 million per post: the actress, presenter and music star not only enjoys the following of selenators, that is of his fans, but also of a lot of credibility. Gomez declares that he is only part of the projects he believes in (many are charity and youth support programs), a very important feature for fans millennial and gen z.

In fourth place, it slides down dramatically Kylie Jenner. The digital and beauty entrepreneur, who ranked second in 2020, still earns a sizable $ 1.49 million per post.

The descent of Kylie Jenner it is unexpected precisely because last year the entire star system focused on digital, given the pandemic situation. Already having an advantage, perhaps Jenner hasn’t pushed on all the new opportunities available.

The top 3 of 2021 on Instagram: between music, cinema and sport

Instead, he played his digital marketing cards well Ariana Grande, which leaps into top 3: with 1.51 million dollars per post, the artist knew how to bill, despite the lack of live concerts in the last period.

Ousted from his throne as the king of sponsored posts on Instagram, we find then Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Highest paid actor of 2020, despite the second place he lost nothing in economic terms. The Rock, which among the various brands also sponsors its Teremana Tequila on its channel, has in fact seen its earnings grow by $ 500,000 per post in the last year. His cachet for an Instagram sponsor is $ 1.52 million.

At the top is Cristiano Ronaldo, celebrity with the most followers on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo conquers for the first time the throne of the highest paid on Instagram (rare for a sportsman), with 1.6 million dollars per sponsored post. Ronaldo in 2019 was only in third place in the standings. But he saw his earnings multiply in the years of the pandemic.

One of the ongoing collaborations of Cristiano Ronaldo, which is also the most followed person on the platform, is the one with Clear hair products. Estimates say CR7 is expected to start earning an average of $ 40 million a year on Instagram alone, which is even more than his salary as Juventus Serie A player. Never say never to an influencer career.