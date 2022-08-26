Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo is the most insulted Premier League player on Twitter

Photo of James James36 mins ago
0 28 1 minute read

It’s no good being a footballer in a world where online hate is pouring out. This is revealed by a study by the British telecommunications regulator Ofcom. Conducted over the first half of the 2021-2022 season, the study aimed to highlight the players most victims of insults on social networks in the English championship. Results, it is Manchester United footballers who are most exposed to violent remarks.

The analysis was carried out on a total of 2.3 million tweets where no less than 60,000 hateful contents were found. On average, 7 out of 10 Premier League players are affected by insults on social media. Half of the insults would be directed against 12 players only, 8 of whom belong to Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo appears largely at the top of the players most targeted by insults. He was the target of 6 times more abusive messages than Marcus Rashford, 3rd in the ranking. Between the two teammates is another Mancunian, Harry Maguire.

The abnormally high scores for the United captain and the Portugal star are explained by two spikes in hate being poured out on social media. The first comes on August 27, 2021, when Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Manchester United. It was targeted by 97% of the day’s abusive tweets. The second came on November 7, 2021, following Harry Maguire’s missed game in United’s home loss to rivals Manchester City, as the player took responsibility and apologized to the supporters.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James36 mins ago
0 28 1 minute read

Related Articles

Vikings: this is the level of studies of ‘Ivar’ in real life

3 mins ago

Mercato. After Cristiano Ronaldo, OM supporters dream of Antoine

3 mins ago

Star Wars: Andor | Showrunner Says The Series Will Engage Audiences Even If They Don’t Know The Franchise

14 mins ago

Kim Kardashian refuses to be the new Bachelorette and disappoints her fans!

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button