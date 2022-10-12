“Cristiano Ronaldo is very self-centered and Lionel Messi is rude! »

Now retired from football fields, Jerzy Dudek opened up in his autobiography, unveiled recently. The former goalkeeper takes the opportunity to tackle Cristiano Ronaldo and Raul.

CR7 described as ” very egocentric but very competitive »

Trained in Poland, Jerzy Dudek landed in 1996 in Feyenoord. After five seasons in the Netherlands, the goalkeeper flew to Liverpool, where he stayed for six years (2001-2006). The native of Rybnik then quietly ended his career at Real Madrid (2007-2011), where he was the understudy of a certain Iker Casillas. a few hours ago, the forty-nine-year-old man unveiled his autobiography. He took the opportunity to tackle Raul and Ronaldo, crossed at Real.

About the first named, Dudek explains that it is ” a very arrogant, but normal guy “. For its part, CR7 is considered to be “ very egocentric but very competitive “.

The ex-Polish international also declares, about Lionel Messi, in remarks transcribed by RMC Sports : “ He was very provocative, just like Barcelona and their coach Pep Guardiola. They were always ready to annoy you and often they succeeded perfectly. I’ve seen and listened to Messi say very rude things to Pepe and Ramos that you can’t even think of. Imagine what can come out of the mouth of a person who seems so calm and friendly. »