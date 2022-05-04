Cristiano Ronaldo? “It will not happen”, CR7 already knows where he will play next season

Announced towards the start a few weeks ago, Cristiano Ronaldo could stay for next season and besides he has 1 year left on his contract with the Red Devils.

According to football agent Rob Segal, despite the arrival of new coach Ten Hag, Ronaldo will stay at the club. Aged 37, CR7 scores more than young attackers. He is already 18 league goals just behind Mohamed Salah. However, Segal says a meeting with the administration will be held to confirm he will be with Erik Ten Hag next season. “His body is like a vintage Rolls Royce. He did it the right way – he didn’t start looking at himself at 35, he was taking care of his body at 18. A model for all. Who’s to say he’s not staying at United beyond next season too? The difference is that Ronaldo is still good. We will have to talk about it among ourselves; with Eric [ten Hag], myself and the board of directors. Cristiano still has a year left on his contract and it’s also important to see and find out what Cristiano wants to do and see if he wants to stay. »

However Rob Segal calms the ardor of the suitors and specifies that: ” It will not happen. He will stay (at United). He is Man United’s best player. » concluded Rob.