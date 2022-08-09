Entertainment

“Cristiano Ronaldo? It’s time he returned to Sporting Portugal”

Advice falls for Cristiano Ronaldo before the end of the summer transfer window.

The Portuguese, a season after his return to Manchester United, has desires elsewhere. He did not do the pre-season with the club. All this to be able to find a new base this summer, wanting to play the Champions League at all costs.

Consultant on talkSPORT, Aly McCoist thinks that Manchester United must let go of the fivefold Golden Ball while advising him to return to Sporting Portugal, his training club.

I would let him go. This is the right time for both parties. The evolution of Manchester United will not involve him. Maybe it’s time for Ronaldo to return to Sporting Portugal? It’s a new era now“, he said on talkSPORT.

Note that Cristiano Ronaldo played the first match of the season in the Premier League when he came on in the second half against Brighton (lost 2-1) at Old Trafford last Sunday.

