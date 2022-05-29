Cristiano Ronaldo keeps his record in C1

Despite his exceptional season in the Champions League, Karim Benzema failed to break a record of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese striker remains the top scorer in history for a single season.

Decisive especially in knockout matches this season in the most prestigious of European competitions, the French striker failed to increase his total goals in the final against Liverpool on Saturday evening at the Stade de France (1-0) . With his goals 15 goals scored in C1 during this 2021-22 financial year, the French international will have largely contributed to the final victory of the merengue club but Cristiano Ronaldo retains his record of 17 goals in a single season in 2013-14. That year, Real Madrid overthrew Atlético Madrid in the final in Lisbon.

Benzema equals Lewandowski

During the 2019-20 financial year, Robert Lewandowski also approached this record (15 goals) with Bayern Munich, winner of this edition after a final won against PSG (1-0). This remarkable performance did not allow the Polish striker to win the Ballon d’Or a few months later as the ceremony was canceled that time due to the Covid-19 epidemic. A necessarily painful memory for the star of the Bavarian club who should have left with the most beautiful individual reward that year.

Benzema future Ballon d’Or?

Clearly decisive in Real Madrid’s C1 final victory in the previous rounds, Benzema now hopes to achieve his childhood dream of lifting the Ballon d’Or. “Finishing top scorer in the Champions League (15 goals) is exceptional, but for me the most important thing is to win a fifth Champions League. If the Ballon d’Or is in the back of my mind? Inevitably, I finished the season, now I will go to selection. But I think that in club, I cannot do better. Now we’ll see what happens, but I’m proud of what I achieved”he confided.