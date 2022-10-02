Cristiano Ronaldo kept on the bench, the amazing explanation of Ten Hag

Erik Ten Hag, Manchester United manager, has assumed his choice not to bring in Cristiano Ronaldo during the derby.

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo did not come on as a substitute in the humiliating derby defeat to Manchester City “out of respect for his career”, manager Erik ten Hag has said.

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both scored hat-tricks in the 6-3 win. Anthony and Martial limited the damage for United in the second half.

Ronaldo was left on the bench throughout the game. Ten Hag having made five changes, including the first in the first period, but without calling on his Portuguese star. However, the Red Devils were led by four goals.

Ten Hag didn’t want to humiliate Cristiano Ronaldo

Asked why Ronaldo didn’t take part in that game, Ten Hag suggested he was left on the bench to avoid the ignominy of being involved in a heavy defeat.

“I didn’t bring him in because out of respect for Cristiano, for his great career. And the other thing was the advantage I could bring in Martial, he needs minutes but I don’t want to show it like that.”

Ronaldo has come on as a substitute in each of United’s last four games, all of which have been wins, and Ten Hag hinted before the match that the Portuguese could be in the game.

Then asked to explain this heavy defeat, Ten Hag told BBC Sport: “It’s quite simple: it’s a lack of confidence. When you don’t believe in it on the pitch, you can’t win a match, it’s unacceptable. We’re undisciplined within the rules and we’re getting beat, that’s what happened today. All the credit goes to City, but it has nothing to do with City , our performance was not good. It had to do with the faith that we have as individuals and as a team.”