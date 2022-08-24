Cristiano Ronaldo knocked out after phone incident

Jacob Harding’s mother blasts Cristiano Ronaldo in the media.

Last season, Cristiano Ronaldo left Goodison Park in a rage after Manchester United’s loss to Everton and as he walked out he threw an Everton fan’s mobile phone. The 14-year-old was named Jacob Harding and had bruises on his hand after the incident in April.

His mother, Sarah Kelly, said Ronaldo did not offer to replace the broken phone and did not immediately apologize for his behavior. But the 37-year-old later apologized and was questioned by police about it.

Sarah is now planning to take legal action against the Manchester United player as he was released on a warning for assault and criminal damage last week. She said Ronaldo’s personal assistant contacted her and offered to meet her and Jacob, who has autism, but Kelly declined the offer.

She explained that a day after the incident, a man called Sergio, claiming to be Ronaldo’s personal assistant, called her to offer to meet the player at Old Trafford. and asked him: “Do you know who Ronaldo is?”

I replied: “Of course I know and the answer is no”. I hung up, I was shaking and I was crying. I felt intimidated. How dare they?” Sarah said in an interview with the Mirror. She even described the player, who called her a few days later, as “the most arrogant man I have ever spoken to”.

The Merseyside mother had given a statement to police after the attack and explained herself further in the interview.

“The phone rang again and a man said, ‘Hello, this is Cristiano Ronaldo.

“He asked me if I wanted to come down and meet his family. He said, ‘I’m not a bad dad.’ I said, ‘I never said you were a bad dad.’

He said: “I had a terrible upbringing, I lost my father. I said to him: ‘Everyone has a sad story, Ronaldo, I lost my father young, I had cancer “.

“He kept calling me Jack and didn’t even know my name and I said, ‘My name is Sarah’ and he said, ‘Oh, Sarah, I’m sorry.