Cristiano Ronaldo knows where he will play after the World Cup

“Go Manchester United”. Saturday evening, on social networks, Cristiano Ronaldo signed peace with the Red Devils, after being dismissed from the team following some behavioral problems. A message of support before the duel of his team against Chelsea this Sunday, in which he will not participate following the decision of Erik ten Hag.

And in the offices of Old Trafford, we are still busy trying to get rid of the former star of Real Madrid, who in addition to these few concerns about attitude and performance not always at the top, receives a huge salary. . This weekend, we learned in particular that Manchester United was thinking of letting him slip away on loan to facilitate a departure.

The end of CR7 in Europe?

The 37-year-old, who didn’t receive any votes for the latest Ballon d’Or, however, still doesn’t have any attractive options on the table. As indicated ASboth the striker and his entourage are beginning to understand that it will be difficult to stay in a competitive championship, and that his future will probably go through a so-called exotic league, such as MLS or a championship of the Gulf countries.

The media specifies that his salary is logically a brake for many clubs in Europe, and that everything indicates that his contract, which expires in 2023, will not be extended by the Red Devils. It is therefore very likely that he will never wear the red tunic again after the World Cup, in which he will participate with Portugal. Time to find a club that may not satisfy his ambitions…