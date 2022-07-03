Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber: these 10 stars who earn the most money thanks to Instagram!

There are various ways to earn money for a personality. With the films in which she plays, for an actor and actress, by selling her albums and recording as many streams as possible for a singer or a singer, or even by being the best player in the world for a footballer, tennis player or basketball player. But with the emergence of social networks, Twitter, Snapchat, or even Instagram, have become excellent ways to earn money.

Just take the example of reality TV contestants and various influencers. The latter publish content every day to promote a product in exchange for a very often lucrative contract. With sums that are often close to four figures. But other even more famous personalities pocket a nice jackpot, simply by publishing a new post that generates millions of likes.

Profits over a million dollars

Cristiano Ronaldo, Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner, or even her sister Kim Kardashian, to name only these personalities, are among the ten highest paid people in the world, or who earn the most money thanks to Instagram, in recent years . But who is in the first place? So who is the athlete, singer, influencer or actor who generates the most profit thanks to their publications?

An answer that you can find in our slideshow thanks to data from the Hopper HQ planning tool. There is no doubt that some places may surprise you. Because it is not always the personalities that we see the most on social networks or on the screen who appear on the podium. Even if those who approach the first steps are not several hundred thousand dollars apart either.

