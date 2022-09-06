Cristiano Ronaldo largely from Lewandowski and Benzema

Cristiano Ronaldo, even if he will not play the Champions League with Manchester United, should not lose his place as the leading scorer in all history.

Cristiano Ronaldo has a 15-goal lead over Lionel Messi is the closest competitor in the title of top scorer in the history of the Champions League (Group stage + matches until the final). In third position, tied with Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski scored 85 goals. Even if the Portuguese star does not compete in the competition this season, which starts on Tuesday, there is little chance that he will be overtaken by Lionel Messi.

UEFA Champions League top scorers (group stage to final)

140: Cristiano Ronaldo (POR, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Manchester United)

125: Lionel Messi (ARG, Barcelona, ​​Paris Saint-Germain)

86: Karim Benzema (FRA, Lyon, Real Madrid)

86: Robert Lewandowski (POL, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich)

71: Raul Gonzalez (ESP, Real Madrid, Schalke)

56: Ruud van Nistelrooy (NED, PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United, Real Madrid)

52: Thomas Muller (GER, Bayern Munich)

50: Thierry Henry (FRA, Monaco, Arsenal, Barcelona)

48: Zlatan Ibrahimovic (SWE, Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Barcelona, ​​AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United)

48: Andriy Shevchenko (UKR, Dynamo Kyiv, AC Milan, Chelsea)

46: Filippo Inzaghi (ITA, Juventus, AC Milan)

Join us on our Instagram account or find football’s best statements

Not to be missed: Premier League transfer window news and English football news: