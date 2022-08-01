Cristiano Ronaldo left Old Trafford before end of Rayo friendly… /England/Manchester United/SOFOOT.com

Modified

It goes away and it comes back.

Cristiano Ronaldo seemed resigned this weekend. After trying everything to leave Manchester United, the Portuguese striker finally announced his return for his club’s friendly match against Rayo Vallecano this Sunday (1-1). But the case would have turned sour when CR7 was the only player replaced at half-time by Erik Ten Hag, according to The Times.

Visibly furious, Ronaldo left the stadium altogether before the end of the match along with Diogo Dalot, who was not in the group because he had played the day before against Atlético (0-1). In the absence of a press briefing at the end of the meeting, Erik Ten Hag could not be questioned on the subject. The Dutchman’s coaching seemed logical since Ronaldo is coming back from an improvised two-month vacation. In the evening, however, he posted a message on his social networks: ” Glad to be back ” .

Happy to be back ???? pic.twitter.com/Fp6dpBTXcb — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) July 31, 2022

Passive-aggressive this fivefold Golden Ball.

G.J.