Cristiano Ronaldo left the stadium before the end of a Manchester United friendly

Cristiano Ronaldo was pictured leaving Old Trafford before the final whistle of the friendly match against Rayo Vallecano, in which he was substituted at half-time. The divorce with Manchester United seems consummated.
Timo Werner reportedly offered to Real Madrid
Will Timo Werner’s future be written in Spain? According to Marca, the German striker was offered by Chelsea to Real Madrid. The former Leipzig striker is obviously not part of Tuchel’s plans and an exit door for next season would be sought for him. La Cadena Ser evokes a transfer around 35 million, while a loan with an option to buy could also be a possibility.
Leicester set price for Wesley Fofana
Wesley Fofana courtiers know what to expect. According to the Daily Mail, Leicester would be ready to let the French defender slip away if offered 85 million pounds (100 million euros). Under contract until 2027, Fofana (21) is notably followed very closely by Chelsea.
Cherki is getting closer to an extension at OL
One year from the end of his contract, Rayane Cherki is about to extend with OL, according to L’Équipe. The striker who will soon celebrate his 19th birthday will meet his leaders with his entourage on Monday to find an agreement.
Mattia Viti (Empoli) to Nice
According Foot Mercato and The Team, the Italian central defender from Empoli, Mattia Viti (20), will join OGC Nice. The two clubs would have reached an agreement for a transfer of 15 million euros, bonus included. Pure product of Empoli, the U21 international comes out of a 2021-2022 season with 20 appearances in Serie A.
