Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo left the stadium before the end of a Manchester United friendly

Photo of James James54 mins ago
0 41 1 minute read

Cristiano Ronaldo left the stadium before the end of the friendly match against Rayo Vallecano

Cristiano Ronaldo was pictured leaving Old Trafford before the final whistle of the friendly match against Rayo Vallecano, in which he was substituted at half-time. The divorce with Manchester United seems consummated.

More information here.

Timo Werner reportedly offered to Real Madrid

Will Timo Werner’s future be written in Spain? According to Marca, the German striker was offered by Chelsea to Real Madrid. The former Leipzig striker is obviously not part of Tuchel’s plans and an exit door for next season would be sought for him. La Cadena Ser evokes a transfer around 35 million, while a loan with an option to buy could also be a possibility.

Leicester set price for Wesley Fofana

Wesley Fofana courtiers know what to expect. According to the Daily Mail, Leicester would be ready to let the French defender slip away if offered 85 million pounds (100 million euros). Under contract until 2027, Fofana (21) is notably followed very closely by Chelsea.

Cherki is getting closer to an extension at OL

One year from the end of his contract, Rayane Cherki is about to extend with OL, according to L’Équipe. The striker who will soon celebrate his 19th birthday will meet his leaders with his entourage on Monday to find an agreement.

More information here.

Mattia Viti (Empoli) to Nice

According Foot Mercato and The Team, the Italian central defender from Empoli, Mattia Viti (20), will join OGC Nice. The two clubs would have reached an agreement for a transfer of 15 million euros, bonus included. Pure product of Empoli, the U21 international comes out of a 2021-2022 season with 20 appearances in Serie A.

More information here.

Hi there

Welcome to our live to follow all the information and transfer window rumors a few days before the resumption of the various European championships.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James54 mins ago
0 41 1 minute read

Related Articles

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis with Wyatt and Dimitri at the supermarket

9 mins ago

On the threshold of almost lost pain | The premiere of Crimes of the Future

20 mins ago

International Film Festival honors dubbing actors

31 mins ago

Friendly: without Ronaldo, Manchester United collapses against Atletico Madrid￼

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button