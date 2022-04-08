Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema… These 10 stars who should play their last World Cup in Qatar!

The iconic duo of Uruguay, Luis Suarez (132 / 68 goals) and Edinson Cavani (130 selections / 54 goals) will be greatly missed. Both 35 years old, the two strikers will have spent nearly a decade spreading terror around the world, notably in 2010, where they failed in the semi-final against the Netherlands after a controversial quarter-final against in Ghana.

Another child of the 87 generation: Karim Benzema (94 selections / 36 goals)!

If Nueve will blow out his 35th candle at the time of the World Cup, the Real Madrid striker is in better shape than ever. While he has found the French team after several years of absence, the striker should play a second and (last?) World Cup after 2014. For the third in America, in 2026? Several parameters will determine his presence or not such as his state of form, his performance in the club where he will evolve, the coach in place as well as the competition…

Sergio Busquets (133 selections / 2 goals) experienced the finest hours of Spanish football with a world title won in 2010 and two Euro obtained in 2008 and 2012 alongside Xavi, Iniesta and others… After a busy selection career, the captain of La Roja, and his 34 years will pass the torch to a very promising generation led by Pedri and Gabi, two nuggets who will try to walk in the footsteps of their illustrious elders.

To complete this list, one can also add the name of Robert Lewandowski. Unstoppable with Bayern Munich, the 33-year-old striker (34 in August, editor’s note) does not have the same armada in the selection. The record holder of goals (75) and caps (129) with Poland will play his second and final world unless RL9 postpones his international retirement…