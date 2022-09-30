Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi…: top 10 football stars out of contract in June 2023

The world of football is constantly changing and players’ contracts have a term of validity, although lovers of the round leather would have liked to see certain players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema, with their respective teams all the time. Unfortunately football doesn’t work like that, and by the end of this season, many superstars will be out of contract.

It is therefore to allow you to have an idea of ​​​​the latter that the editorial staff of ToFoot offers you the top 10 superstars at the end of their contract next June. A list headed by Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, Argentinian Lionel Messi and Frenchman Karim Benzema. Indeed, Manchester United, Real Madrid and others, there are many clubs that will lose important players at the end of the current season, if they cannot find a contractual solution for some of their players.

A situation that everyone would have preferred to avoid, especially with regard to certain players who are almost at the end of their career. But the world of football being what it is, the latter will either find an agreement with their club, or find a new one at the end of the current season. However, clarify that Lionel Messi already has an extension on the table, and that if Karim Benzema does not continue with the injuries, he will also benefit from it.

But the doubt lies in the case of the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo that the leaders are trying to convince in vain for the moment. Since the Portuguese whose departure was prevented by Manchester United last summer will undoubtedly wait until the end of the season to see the Reds Devils qualify for the next edition of the Champions League.

Top 10 football stars out of contract or whose contract ends in June 2023

1. Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United striker

2. Lionel Messi, PSG striker

3. Real Madrid centre-forward Karim Benzema

4. Luka Modric, Real Madrid midfielder

5. Marcus Rashford, Manchester United winger

6. Manchester United Goalkeeper David De Gea

7. Toni Kroos, Real Madrid midfielder

8. Marco Asensio, Real Madrid midfielder

9. Nacho Fernandez, Real Madrid defender

10. Chelsea pivot Jorginho

11. Milan Skriniar, Inter Milan centre-back

12. N’Golo Kanté, Chelsea midfielder

13. Iñigo Martínez, defender of Athletic Club de Bilbao

14. Roberto Fimino, Liverpool striker

15. Angel Di Maria, Juventus winger

16. Dani Ceballos, Real Madrid midfielder