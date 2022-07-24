Cristiano Ronaldo loaned to Atletico Madrid?

Cristiano Ronaldo is still looking for a club for next season. Manchester United would be ready to let go of their star but in the form of a loan only.

Cristiano Ronaldo will he succeed and be able to leave Manchester United? The Red Devils would no longer be reluctant to let the Portuguese international slip away. According to the English Sunday press, the former Real Madrid striker would be allowed to leave this summer. But in the form of a loan only. Because the latter is under contract until June 2023 with an option for an additional year.

Griezmann pushed to the exit?

At the same time, Atletico Madrid, cited as one of the possible destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo, would start cleaning up on offense to make room for him. With this in mind, Antoine Griezmann would now be placed on the transfer list from Madrid leaders, reports Marca. Case to follow.

