Cristiano Ronaldo lowers his arms? – Sport.fr

The more time passes, the more Cristiano Ronaldo’s future seems to continue at Manchester United. Erik ten Hag again repeated today at a press conference that he was counting on his star.

Since the start of the transfer window CR7 has confirmed that he wants to leave Manchester United to compete in the Champions League. But after more than a month of negotiations, the options are few, especially since the English club wants to keep him. The 37-year-old Portuguese looks set to stay one more season with the Red Devils. According to Erik ten Hag, Ronaldo would even now be ready to stay in Manchester.

“That’s your assumption (that Ronaldo wants to leave United), but that’s not what he’s telling me. I take care of the players we have and we plan for this season with him. We are happy with him and we need to integrate him into the team, so he needs to get to a good level of fitness so he can do the job we expect of him. At each press conference, we confirm that it is part of our plans »said the technician, tired of repeated questions about the star.