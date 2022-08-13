Cristiano Ronaldo made a big decision

After long considering and even pushing for a departure, Cristiano Ronaldo would now be inclined to continue with the Red Devils. His manager, Erik Ten Hag, has just said he no longer wants to leave the club.

Manchester United’s off-season has been marked by constant rumors about the future of its star player. CR7 wanted to leave the team he joined last year with the aim of competing in the Champions League, his favorite event. He even missed the Asia tour so he could force the breakup. Eventually he stayed. Last week he played the first game of the season and his coach is now adamant that he wants to continue at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag ‘plans’ with Cristiano Ronaldo

Speaking to the media on Friday ahead of the duel against Brentford (2e day), the former Ajax coach said: “Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave? It’s your assumption, not what Cristiano tells me. I take care of the players we have and we plan with him [Ronaldo] for this season and we have to integrate him into the team. »

Substitute against Brighton, Ronaldo should know his first tenure against the Bees. Many hopes rest on him. He is bound to restart the machine after the initial misstep, as he has so often done in the past. Forward Anthony Martial, who performed very well during the pre-season, is still out due to injury. Last weekend, Ten Hag lined up Christian Eriksen as a false 9 because CR7 lacked competition, but he should line him up this time.