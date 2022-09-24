Cristiano Ronaldo made Didier Drogba pray to God for help during the 2010 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo literally had Didier Drogba begging for help in the 2010 World Cup clash between Portugal and Ivory Coast.

Ronaldo started for Portugal in the Group G opener in South Africa, while Drogba was on the bench for Ivory Coast.

In the 11th minute, Ronaldo receives the ball, swings away from Yaya Toure and launches a rocket towards goal from around 35 yards.

The ball goes past Ivory Coast goalkeeper Boubacar Barry, but luckily for him it crashes into the post. Much to Ronaldo’s despair, he came close to scoring one of the greatest goals in World Cup history.

The cameras caught Drogba’s reaction to Ronaldo’s strike and it was priceless. You can watch the images below.

Didier Drogba’s reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo’s shot is incredible… 😂pic.twitter.com/OmGlr1RRzI — SPORTbible (@sportbible) September 22, 2022

Drogba was literally praying to God after the ball bounced off the post.

The former Chelsea man finally came on in the 66th minute but failed to give his side the win, who settled for a disappointing 0-0.

Portugal slip into second place while Ivory Coast finish third, one point behind Ronaldo and his teammates.

However, Ronaldo’s dream of competing in the World Cup came to an end in the Round of 16 when the team lost to winners Spain.

Ronaldo has been in the headlines all summer after shocking Manchester United with a transfer request last June.

However, the transfer never materialized as Manchester United simply refused to sell their star. Since then, Ronaldo has struggled to earn a place in Erik Ten Hag’s starting XI.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner scored his first goal of the season last week when United beat FC Sheriff 2-0 in the Europa League.

Ten Hag said after that match: “Ronaldo needed that goal.

“Several times he came close, but he wanted it so badly. We are happy for him and the team wanted to give him a goal. You know that Cristiano is going to score a penalty”.

Advertising