Real Madrid striker Rodrygo says Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo played a key role in his love affair with the La Liga giants.

Rodrygo, who joined Real Madrid in 2019 from Brazilian club Santos, has progressed by leaps and bounds over the past three seasons. Having become a key player in Carlo Ancelotti’s side, he registered nine goals and 10 assists in 49 appearances in all competitions last season.

Rodrygo announces that he’s set to sign new contract with Real Madrid: “Yes, I’m gonna extend the contract. Real Madrid is my dream”, told ABC. ⚪️🤝 #Real Madrid New contract will be valid until June 2028. €1B release clause. pic.twitter.com/dhhudDAG6Y — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2022

Speaking on ABC ahead of his contract renewal until 2028, the 21-year-old opened up about his admiration for Ronaldo. He stated :

“Cristiano Ronaldo made me fall in love with Real Madrid. I already loved him, but it was with him that I became most interested in Real Madrid. »

Ronaldo, who terrorized defenders for nine years in the white shirt between 2009 and 2018, is the La Liga club’s all-time top scorer with 450 goals in 438 games in all competitions. During his spell at the Santiago Bernabeu, he notably won two La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League.

The Portuguese striker is currently embroiled in a transfer saga after expressing his desire to leave Manchester United this summer (according to News18). He is the subject of interest from Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, but is currently on the move.

