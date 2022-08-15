Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo, Maguire, Rashford… the rant of Manchester United executives – Sport.fr

According to the English press, the locker room executives stepped up to the plate after Manchester United’s second consecutive defeat.

The crisis is raging at Manchester United after the heavy defeat this weekend against Brentford (0-4). Erik ten Hag’s men are temporarily in last place in the standings and the tension is palpable internally. According to information from Disco Mirror, some locker room executives did not hesitate to speak out. Thus, Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw or even Bruno Fernandes went to see their leaders this week to ask for reinforcements in the summer transfer window.

For his part, ten Hag has already established the list of his priorities. The former Ajax coach wants to recruit a midfielder to compensate for the departure of Paul Pogba to Juventus Turin. Manchester United has positioned itself in particular on the Frenkie de Jong file (FC Barcelona), but also on the Serbian Sergej Milinković-Savić (Lazio Rome). The club is also activating the tracks Jamie Vardy (Leicester) and Alvaro Morata (Atlético Madrid) to strengthen its attacking sector.

