Cristiano Ronaldo makes the buzz with his young son… and a very original dance!

The holidays came just in time for Cristiano Ronaldo, who is coming off one of the most trying seasons of his long career. The Portuguese footballer returned to England, to Manchester United, to the club that blew him up to the highest level. A return that turned out to be rather complicated and the 37-year-old sportsman lost his nerves more than once. Beyond this complicated season, the latter especially had the misfortune to lose one of his twins during the delivery of his companion, Georgina Rodriguez. A drama from which Raphaël Varane’s teammate had a lot of trouble recovering, but as a great champion, he quickly returned to competition.

After a series of matches with his selection, Cristiano Ronaldo was able to take a few days off with his family and he chose Mallorca, in the Balearic Islands, to decompress. If everything started perfectly, he experienced some minor inconveniences with his Bugatti Veyron, since one of his employees had an accident with the vehicle estimated at 2 million euros. A misadventure that must not have pleased the companion of Georgina Rodriguez, but obviously he quickly found a smile if we look at the latest video published by the footballer and his relatives.

Cristiano sways with the family and makes the buzz

Like the most famous TikTokers, Cristiano Ronaldo performed a little choreography, surrounded by his loved ones, including his son Cristiano Junior, very close to his father, even in his goal celebrations. The quartet wiggles to lively music with Portuguese lyrics. A short sequence that was very popular with Internet users since the video quickly went viral and certain publications on Twitter reached the 15,000 likes mark.