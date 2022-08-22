Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester have finally made a decision

According to the BBC, the Old Trafford board have decided it is best to let Ronaldo go but there are few options on the table for the Portugal captain.

According to British media reports, Manchester United have made an about-face and decided to put Cristiano Ronaldo on the transfer list after a disastrous start to the season that left Erik ten Hag’s side at the bottom of the Premier League. The Old Trafford board had refused to let the Portuguese captain go when he was tipped earlier in the summer, but their stance has now changed after the two defeats, culminating in a 4-0 thrashing at Brentford, which left players demoralized and Ten Hag facing unwanted scrutiny just two official games into his tenure.

CR7 must leave as soon as possible

BBC Sports reports that the United hierarchy consider part of the fault lies with Ronaldo himself and have come to the conclusion that the best thing for the club to do now is to grant him his desire to leave within 15 remaining market days. BBC says United now believe Ronaldo’s presence at Old Trafford is having a negative effect on the dressing room and said he barely communicates with his teammates. A tense shoulder rub between Ronaldo and Ten Hag immediately after the Brentford defeat grabbed headlines, with the Portuguese apparently not a big fan of the Dutch tactician.

BBC adds United believe nothing will change for the better unless Ronaldo leaves Old Trafford and that even if it happens without having time to find a replacement, the board believes there will be a significant improvement in performance due to the lightened mood in the dressing room.