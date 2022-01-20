Cristiano Ronaldo-Manchester United: possible goodbye. Here because

It’s only been a little over half a season since the return of Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United, but between the Portuguese champion and Red Devis, the team that launched him as a star of international football, is already in the air of divorce.

This is what the British tabloid reports “The Sun”, who returned to the outburst of CR7 last week, when he complained about the poor results of the team and also the lack of intensity of the training. After this outburst, in fact, his staff would have met with the top of the club, specifically with Richard Arnold, who will become general manager of the club on February 1, to discuss the possible termination of the contract at the end of the season if United do not qualify for the next Champions League.

Currently the Manchester United, trained by Ralf Rangnick, is seventh in Premier League, 5 points behind (but two games less) from fourth place in the West Ham, and tonight the Red Devils will be busy on the field of Brentford to try to close the gap. A seventh place is certainly not the reason why Cristiano left there Juventus last summer in Serie A that has just begun. In his first experience from 2003 to 2009 in Manchester he won three Premier Leagues, one FA Cup, one English League Cup, a Community Shield, a Champions League and a world for clubs before spending nine years at the real Madrid and just over three to Juve.

If the Red Devils miss the Champions Cristiano Ronaldo will be satisfied

The main topic of the meeting between his agents and the management of the club, urged by CR7 in person, should have been the possibility of terminating the contract at the end of the championship in case of missing the Champions League despite the second marriage with United is in expiry in June 2023. In the event of a Champions League failure, therefore, Cristiano would be free to choose another team: he will turn 37 on February 5 but has already declared that he has no intention of stopping, indeed, that he wants to continue up to 40 years with a leading role. in national championships and in Europe.

