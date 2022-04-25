Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo marks and pays tribute to his son who died at birth

The hand towards the sky, the features drawn. On Saturday, Cristiano Ronaldo scored the only goal for Manchester United, who lost to Arsenal (3-1). The Portuguese took advantage of this goal – his hundredth in the Premier League – to pay tribute to his son, who died at birth last weekend.

On Friday, he posted a photo on Instagram showing his family, when his partner Georgina Rodriguez was discharged from hospital, with their little girl. “We want to thank everyone for the kind words and attentions. Your support is very important and we have felt the love and respect you have for our family. Now is the time to be grateful for the life we ​​have just welcomed.”

The day before, he had thanked the Liverpool fans who had warmly applauded him and sang “You’ll Never Walk Alone” to show their support in these difficult times, when their club faced Manchester United: “One world… one sport… a united family… Thank you, Anfield. My family and I will never forget this moment of respect and compassion.” Fans sang in the seventh minute of the match, in tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo’s number, as they did this Saturday at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.

