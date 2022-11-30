Cristiano Ronaldo, Mbappé, Messi… All the transfer window information for November 30

While the winter transfer window will open its doors in early January after the World Cup in Qatar, Le 10 Sport invites you to find the latest information on the transfer market.

Cristiano Ronaldo direct Al-Nassr with a jackpot?

Free from any contract since its termination with Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo would be very close to finding a club far from Europe! Marca drops the transfer window bomb of the day by indicating that an agreement is about to be reached between the Portuguese striker and the Saudi clubAl-Nassr, with an annual salary of… €200M per year for CR7. It would therefore be led by Rudy Garcia.

PSG ready to transfer Mbappé?

The Athletic devotes a large file in its daily columns to the very uncertain future of Kylian Mbappe to PSG. Well aware that there would be a risk of seeing him go free in 2024, the leaders of the capital club would be ready to consider a sale of the French striker during the next summer transfer window, provided that a suitor puts the strong price. Besides, the real Madrid would still be interested in the profile of Mbappe.

PSG: Messi has made a big decision for his future

At the end of the contract with the PSG next June, Lionel Messi already catches the eye on the transfer market (Inter miami, FC Barcelona…). According to the revelations of Sky Sports the Argentinian striker has no immediate intention of leaving Europe and could stay until 2024 or 2025, before discovering MLS afterwards.

PSG: It’s still stuck between Skriniar and Inter

Ardently courted by the PSG since last summer, Milano Skriniar will reach the end of the contract with theInter-Milan next June. According Gazzetta dello Sport the club nerazzurro offers him a new annual salary of €6 million for his extension, but for his part, Skriniar claims at least 7/7.5 M€ to agree to re-stack at the‘Inter.

