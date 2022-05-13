Cristiano Ronaldo misses a nice bonus

At the start of the season, Cristiano Ronaldo chose to leave Juventus to make a comeback at Manchester United. But the season is not going as planned for the Portuguese.

If he has already registered 18 goals this season with the Red Devils, Cristiano Ronaldo is still very criticized since his return and his team does not manage to shine on the sporting level.

The Red Devils already know they won’t win a title this season. Bad news for CR7, who will therefore sit on a significant bonus he had negotiated by signing his contract with Manchester United.

According to information from the ‘Sun’, if the player and his teammates had reached the Champions League final, the number 7 would have touched a bonus of three million euros. In the event of a Premier League title, he would also have touched around 1.5 million euros.

Two bonuses that the player should not touch. On the other hand, he still has a good chance of receiving another bonus if he manages to finish as his team’s top scorer at the end of the season. With his 18 goals this season, he is far ahead of this ranking at the moment, nine lengths ahead of Bruno Fernandes.

These bonuses were negotiated after the player agreed to drastically lower his salary leaving Juventus to sign with Manchester United.