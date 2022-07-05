Cristiano Ronaldo missing? Manchester United in uncertainty

Cristiano Ronaldo did not show up for Monday’s resumption of training with Manchester United. An attitude that worries when the player asked to leave the English club.

Manchester United don’t know if Cristiano Ronaldo will fly with the team next Friday for their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia. The 37-year-old Portuguese player failed to show up for training at Carrington. Officially for family reasons, which the club accepted.

The absence of Cristiano Ronaldo comes as he has informed Manchester United that he wants to leave the Red Devils this summer if a suitable offer arrives. The striker has indicated his desire to end his career by competing for top honors and wants to continue playing in the Champions League. a step he feels his accomplishments deserve.

Jorge Mendes tours the clubs

The Portuguese star was due to rejoin his teammates on Monday but has instead opted to continue his fitness at Portugal’s training base – Cidade do Futebol – in recent days. Sky Sports News say Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has spent the past few weeks selling the ‘Cristiano effect’ to clubs after compiling a dossier on his client’s immense sponsorship potential, whether with the media social issues and the influence of “new markets”.

