Cristiano Ronaldo missing? Manchester United in uncertainty
Cristiano Ronaldo did not show up for Monday’s resumption of training with Manchester United. An attitude that worries when the player asked to leave the English club.
Manchester United don’t know if Cristiano Ronaldo will fly with the team next Friday for their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia. The 37-year-old Portuguese player failed to show up for training at Carrington. Officially for family reasons, which the club accepted.
The absence of Cristiano Ronaldo comes as he has informed Manchester United that he wants to leave the Red Devils this summer if a suitable offer arrives. The striker has indicated his desire to end his career by competing for top honors and wants to continue playing in the Champions League. a step he feels his accomplishments deserve.
Jorge Mendes tours the clubs
The Portuguese star was due to rejoin his teammates on Monday but has instead opted to continue his fitness at Portugal’s training base – Cidade do Futebol – in recent days. Sky Sports News say Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has spent the past few weeks selling the ‘Cristiano effect’ to clubs after compiling a dossier on his client’s immense sponsorship potential, whether with the media social issues and the influence of “new markets”.
Join us on our Instagram account and find football’s best statements
Not to be missed: Premier League transfer window news and English football news:
Benjamin Pavard in Chelsea’s sights?
Benjamin Pavard would be one of the players listed by Thomas Tuchel to rebuild his defense damaged by the departures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rüdiger. Faced with the difficulties of bringing in Jules Koundé and Presnel Kimpembe, Chelsea turned to another avenue. According to Metro UK, one of them leads to Germany. Benjamin Pavard, Bayern defender […]
Karamoko Dembele, from Celtic to Brest
Karamako Dembele is the new recruit of Stade Brestois. A British-Ivorian striker who has been playing since childhood under the colors of Celtic Glasgow. Karamako Dembele leaves Celtic Glasgow. A club he joined when he was 10 years old. Turned professional in 2018, the young 19-year-old striker leaves the Scottish club […]
Marcus Rashford reaffirms his commitment
Marcus Rashford has been quoted in the local press as uncertain about his future. But the English striker reaffirmed his attachment to Manchester United for the season which begins. Speaking on MUTV, Marcus Rashford gave his thoughts on the upcoming season: “Last season was tough. But now it’s behind us. We […]
Hakim Ziyech on his way to Serie A?
Hakim Ziyech, who wants to leave Chelsea to find playing time, would be in the sights of AC Milan. The Moroccan international could quickly be the subject of an offer from the Italian club. Hakim Ziyech would be coveted by AC Milan. The 2022 Italian champion wants to strengthen his attacking sector and sees in the Moroccan winger […]