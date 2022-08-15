Cristiano Ronaldo more isolated than ever at Manchester United? His teammates want him to leave the club, he eats alone in the canteen!

Manchester United is having an absolutely nightmarish start to the season. Beaten by Brighton on the first day of the Premier League, the Mancunians were humiliated this Saturday on the lawn of Brentford with the score of 4-0, conceding the four goals of the match in the first 35 minutes.

According to information from Manchester Evening, this catastrophic result could come from an implosion in the Red Devils locker room. Last Thursday, two days before the match, an argument broke out in the Manchester United locker room. The reason ? The dressing room would be divided, in particular in relation to Ten Hag’s choice to leave Harry Maguire captain, but also by the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo, whom many players would like to see leave and who would be the basis of the bad atmosphere in the group.

According to The Atletic, the Portuguese, who wants to leave the club, is more isolated than ever in Manchester and he has even been seen several times eating alone in the canteen. What fuel a little more rumors about tensions in the locker room of the Red Devils.