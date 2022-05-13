Cristiano Ronaldo named player of the month for April, a few weeks after the death of his son

Louise Thewys



05/13/2022 at 6:30 PM Updated 05/13/2022 at 6:06 PM



After a turbulent period, Cristiano Ronaldo has been rewarded for his performance on the pitch.

A pleasing reward. In just four Premier League games in April, Cristiano Ronaldo scored no less than five goals, including a hat-trick against bottom side Norwich (3-2). For such performances, the Portuguese striker was named April’s player of the month by the Premier League for the second time this season after September. The 37-year-old father succeeds English striker Harry Kane.

A reward that obviously made the 37-year-old dad very happy. “My second Premier League Player of the Month trophy, the sixth of my career. I’m as happy to win it today as I was when I was younger. The hunger for victories and rewards does not fade away. Thank you to all those who made this possible”, he wrote, Thursday, May 12, under a publication accompanied by a snapshot of him trophy in hand.

On April 18, Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina, who was expecting twins, announced the death of one of the two newborns. Subsequently, fans and relatives had supported the couple on social networks, including Marcus Rashford, James Rodriguez or Marco Asensio. Absent against Liverpool, the Anfield stadium had also paid a nice tribute to the player and his family.

