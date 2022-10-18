Cristiano Ronaldo named world’s most marketable athlete ahead of Serena Williams, Lionel Messi and LeBron James

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named the most marketable athlete on the planet ahead of former rival Lionel Messi, Serena Williams, Lewis Hamilton and LeBron James on the annual SportsPro list.

The Manchester United star is considered one of the greatest players in football history as he has secured huge deals with brands including Nike, Herbalife, Clear and LiveScore.

On Monday morning, October 17, SportsPro released its list of the 50 Most Marketable Athletes, with Ronaldo topping the charts. Athletes were ranked according to a “marketability score,” which is broken down into three separate scoring elements: brand strength, economy, and audience.

Designed to accurately gauge an athlete’s marketability, the ranking is not only based on follower count or social media reach, but also takes into account an athlete’s social impact, charitable efforts and its influence on the triple bottom line.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named the most marketable athlete after earning a ‘marketability score’ of 91.21 out of a possible 100.

“Who is the most marketable athlete on the planet today? asked Michael Long, Editorial Director of SportsPro.

“We at SportsPro have asked ourselves this question every year since 2010, and each year the process of answering it provides fascinating insight into athlete marketing activity.

Marketability can be defined in many ways, but what’s clear from our in-depth review is that each of the athletes on this year’s diverse roster offer tremendous value to their brand partners.

Not only are they elite performers, but highly visible in their respective sports, their individual reach and influence, and in many cases their willingness to speak out on social issues also positions them as ideal ambassadors for the businesses that seek to communicate authentically with consumers. »

Here is the ranking:

1.Cristiano Ronaldo

2. Serena Williams

3.Lewis Hamilton

4. LeBron James

5.Lionel Messi

6. Naomi Osaka

7. Virat Kohli

8. Alex Morgan

9. Sam Kerr

10. Tom Brady