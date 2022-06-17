Cristiano Ronaldo: Nice message for his son’s 12th birthday, who is growing up too fast for his taste!

It’s vacation time for Cristiano Ronaldo and his family, but not only since this Friday, June 17, his son Cristiano Junior celebrates his 12 years! After a complicated season to say the least, the football star has deserved a little rest. Returning to England this year from Manchester, the Portuguese had a year of ups and downs. Often upset on the pitch, the 37-year-old striker and his team did not really shine. Beside that, the companion of Georgina Rodriguez had to face the worst, the loss of one of her two twins during childbirth which took place at the end of April.

A drama that Cristiano Ronaldo took several weeks to overcome and despite the arrival of little Bella Esmeralda in the family, the pain is necessarily still present. To forget all that, he has just gone on vacation with his little family and today the Portuguese clan is celebrating a very special day since his eldest son Cristiano Junior is celebrating his 12th birthday! For the occasion, Raphaël Varane’s teammate in Manchester published a photo of him and his boy on their private jet. A rather funny cliché since the footballer is in the middle of a nap, a flower hanging from his ear.

How time flies… ?! Are we still going to play together?!

Cristiano Junior is wide awake and enjoying the flight alongside his father, who therefore chose this photo to make a nice statement. “Happy birthday my son! How time flies…?! Are we still going to play together?! The most important thing is to continue to be the boy you are with a huge heart! Good luck, son! Daddy loves you very much”wrote Cristiano Ronaldo. A beautiful proof of love which seems to have greatly pleased the fans of the Portuguese since in just a few hours the publication has already received more than 3.4 million likes.