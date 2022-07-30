Cristiano Ronaldo not on the trip for the pre-season, a departure is looming – Foot11.com

Nothing is going well between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United. The Portuguese won’t take part in the pre-season tour of Asia with his team. His departure could therefore take place quickly. More

Ronaldo wants to move on

All good things come to an end… but some endings are on the horizon faster than others. For several days now, we have known that Cristiano Ronaldo no longer wishes to stay at Manchester United. The iconic striker criticizes in particular the lack of ambition of his club during the transfer window. The main interested party also wants to play the Champions League next season. Remember that the Mancunians will only play in the Europa League after a sad 6th place in the league.

Ronaldo’s next destination remains unknown at this time (Iconsport)

This week, CR7 was not even present for the resumption of training on the side of the Red Devils. As an apology, the player’s clan brings up “family reasons” without giving more details. But in the current context, we imagine that his desire to leave can also weigh in this non-return. And the situation seems to become more complex over time since Ronaldo has once again failed his teammates.

No summer tour either

This Thursday, several English media claim that the 37-year-old will not fly with Manchester United to Bangkok. The team led by Erik ten Hag will indeed take part in an Asian tour as part of the pre-season. Once again, ” personal reasons “ are mentioned to explain the now usual absence of Cristiano Ronaldo. But as reported Sky Sportsthe Portuguese simply wants to leave and that’s why he stays away from the Mancunian group.

BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad scheduled to depart for the pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia on Friday 🚨pic.twitter.com/V6IVc9zrSC — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 7, 2022

Only one real track seems to be emerging for the future of the ex-Madrilenian. This is Chelsea. The new owner of the London club would welcome an arrival as prestigious as that of Ronaldo in the coming days. For its part, Bayern have denied rumors of a transfer of the player to Germany. Its president, Oliver Kahn, judging a hypothetical coming from the former Turinese as contrary to the philosophy of the club. Case to follow.