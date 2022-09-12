Cristiano Ronaldo, Oblak, Dieng… All the transfer window information for September 12

Football – Mercato

Cristiano Ronaldo, Oblak, Dieng… Transfer window information for September 12

Published on September 12, 2022



While the summer transfer window has just closed, it’s time to take stock, and some clubs are even already active for the month of January. Le 10 Sport offers you the latest information on the transfer market.

OM: Guendouzi happy to be in Marseille

Permanently recruited by‘OM, Mattéo Guendouzi is a happy man, even if it was necessary to digest a new speech with the arrival ofIgor Tudor. Present at a press conference, the French midfielder reconsidered his choice to sign for Marseilles : “ Everything that happens to me, I deserve it. I have been working for a long time to get these rewards. I made a very good choice by coming to OM”.

Cristiano Ronaldo to transfer in January?

According to the revelations of The Sun the members of the locker room of Manchester United would already be convinced that Cristiano Ronaldo again considering a departure from Manchester United in January after his fake transfer this summer. The 37-year-old Portuguese striker would like to find a club playing in the Champions League.

PSG are considering Jan Oblak

Media Football announces that the management of PSG would consider bringing Jan Oblak (29 years old) next summer, especially as the Slovenian goalkeeper will come to the end of his contract with theAtletico de Madrid in June 2023. A reinforcement that would allow the PSG to bring new competition to Gianluigi Donnarumma, irregular since joining the club in 2021.

PSG: Alban Lafont also on Campos’ shortlist

Moreover, still according to the revelations of Football Media, the PSG would also have views on Alban Lafont (23 years). The profile of the French goalkeeper FC Nantes would especially like Luis Camposand the sports adviser of the PSG could therefore put the package on the former Toulouse.

OM: No transfer in sight for Bamba Dieng

After his abortive transfer to theOGC Nice at the very end of transfer window summery, Bamba Dieng therefore remainedOM who still wants to get rid of it and refourguer the Senegalese striker in the form of a joker. However, the English journalist Jonas Hen Shrag announces that this file is at a standstill and that no Ligue 1 club is thinking of recruiting Dieng for the moment.

PSG tried their luck for Seko Fofana

Asked by The voice of the North the sports director of RC Lens Florian Ghisolfi confirms having had discussions with the PSG during the transfer window summery concerning Seko Fofana : “ I had discussions with Luis Campos, who told me that he was very interested in Seko. Plan A was to keep Seko, but there had to be B where you sold him. If Paris had wanted to do Seko, we would have gone there because when there is logic to respect, we respect it “, assures the Lensois leader, who finally succeeded in extending Fofana until 2025.

Skriniar returns to his aborted transfer to PSG

Tracked by the PSG all summer long, Milan Skriniar finally stayed atInter-Milan. Despite numerous pressures from the capital club, theInter did not twist and remained confined to its positions. Asked about his turbulent summer, the Slovakian international was clear: I never talk about my contract here in public. This is not the right place to discuss it. When there will be updates you will know by me and no one else “.

PSG: Vitinha reveals behind the scenes of his transfer

In search of several midfielders, the PSG has not been idle on the transfer window and completed the arrivals of Vitinha, Renato Sanches and Fabian Ruiz. Already holder alongside Mark Verratti, Vitinha made a very good start to the season in its new colours. In an interview given to PSG-TV the former player of Port returned to his transfer to the capital club: “ I was very well received. I really felt that I was wanted. For a player who comes from abroad, to feel this incredible welcome and this human warmth is a real happiness. “.

