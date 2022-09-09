Cristiano Ronaldo offered himself to Spalletti

Before the transfer window closed, Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo contacted Luciano Spalletti to offer his services.

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo exchanged messages with Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti in the final days of the summer market, we have learned.

Last month, the Portuguese saw his name associated with Napoli as he sought to leave Old Trafford. And these were not unfounded rumors, contrary to what the Italian leaders have led to believe.

Ronaldo was ready to join Napoli

Spalletti said he was in favor of this idea, indicating that he “dreamed a little” of working with the five-time Ballon d’Or. And the Italian journalist Alessandro Alciato has just revealed that during the last days of the transfer window, Ronaldo sent a Whatsapp message to Spalletti. “Do you want to train me?” Do you want to do? Are you ready ? asked the Lusitanian star.

The response of the Partenopei coach would have been in line with what he has always said in public: “I am ready. If you come, I will be happy to train you”. But in the end, no agreement could be reached between the two clubs.