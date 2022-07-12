Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo offered to PSG

wishing to dispute the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United a year after his return to Red Devils. Indeed, the Portuguese international is currently looking for a way out according to our colleagues from Parisian. Through his agent, Jorge Mendesthe Portuguese star would have offered his services to the Paris Saint Germain. The friendships that the Lusitanian agent maintains with Nasser Al-Khelaifi or Luis Campos might make things easier. However, the PSG would currently close the door to such an operation which promises to be complicated both financially and sportingly. The board Red Blue is aware that to recruit Cristiano Ronaldo it will be necessary to build a team around him, something that the new sports management does not envisage, as long as Kylian Mbappe is the centerpiece of this new era.

Manchester United rely on their number 7

If the salary of Cristiano Ronaldo perhaps a brake, the will of the new Mancunian coach Erik ten Hag also stands against a departure from his striker: “ Cristiano is not for sale, he is part of our plans, slips the technician. I’m preparing next season with him […] I spoke with Cristiano before this question (a departure; Editor’s note) was raised. We had a very good exchange“, said the technician of the Red Devils facing journalists, in Thailand, where Manchester United are currently on their summer tour. A summer tour to which Cristiano Ronaldo does not take part for a “family problem”. The English media for their part affirm that in addition to the fact of not contesting the Champions League next season, the summer transfer window of Manchester United would not suit him. A soap opera that should last all summer, or at least until the main interested party speaks.

