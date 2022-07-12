Cristiano Ronaldo offers his services to PSG

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner and Manchester United player Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly offered his services to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in recent days, but the capital club have no room for the Portuguese, for the moment, reports Le Parisien on Tuesday.

It is his agent, Jorge Mendes, who would have been responsible for spreading the news, while the super impresario knows both Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, the president of PSG, and Luis Campos, the club’s sports adviser with whom he deals several files since the start of the transfer window, from Vitinha, who has already signed, to Renato Sanches, who is hoped for, reports the log .

For the moment, the daily notes, Paris has closed the door to this hypothesis, the club believing that there is no place for him in the current conditions – in economic and sporting terms – and that he has a rather bling-bling profile whose end was decreed by the president himself.

At 37, the Portuguese striker remains a monster in front of goal, an athletic phenomenon too, but the concern is elsewhere, because recruiting CR7, the all-time top scorer in the Champions League (141 achievements), means organizing a team around its qualities. This is not the 2022 project in a team that will now start around Kylian Mbappé, who extended his contract with Paris at the end of May until 2025.

The 2016 European champion is looking to leave England because the Red Devils failed to qualify for the Champions League, the star and major competition in football today.