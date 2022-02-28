Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram follows only one Mexican: Canelo

Midtime Editorial

The Logres and successes of Canelo Álvarez every time they are done bigger, Well, not only was he consecrated unified champion a few weeks ago and as one of the most commercial athletes, but now among his millions of followers features a character from soccer elite: Cristiano Ronaldo.

Canelo Alvarez He recently announced that his first fight of 2022 will be against Dmitry Bivol, in May, which will give rise to a new series of challenges for the Mexican, seeking to continue at the top of boxing. apparently everyone their fights and actions they have taken him to be followed by CR7.

Cristiano Ronaldo, ‘fan’ of Canelo Alvarez

For many it may not be something so significant but there are some facts to highlight in this new ‘relationship‘ Come in Cristiano Ronaldo and Canelo Alvarez.

The first of these is that the Manchester United player is the person with most followers on instagram from all over the worldbecause to date it has more than 407 milliona figure that very few people can match… or perhaps no one.

CR7 only follows 502 people, where footballers stand out in their great majority, but among all Canelo Álvarez is foundwhich is a sample of the relevance and prominence that it has acquired over the years.

On previous years could see Cristiano Ronaldo with personalities of the UFC and boxing What Khabib Nurmagomedov or Mike Tyson, respectively, and although it has not been possible to find the Canelo Alvarez it is hoped that soon they can meet and give us an epic postcard.

