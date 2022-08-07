Cristiano Ronaldo on loan for a year, Jorge Mendes would push hard to convince PSG

Cristiano Ronaldo is more and more a candidate for leaving for Manchester United: his agent would push for PSG.

Cristiano Ronaldo replacing this weekend with Manchester United. The total affront for the Portuguese, closer and closer to a departure. The player is looking for a way out with a club that would play in the Champions League. And according to the knowledgeable twitter account @PSGInside_Newshis agent Jorge Mendes would push… to pass it on to PSG.

The initiative would come from the great Portuguese agent: Jorge Mendes would try to convince PSG to accept a one-season loan from Cristiano Ronaldo. “I can’t tell you, but I hope PSG won’t accept Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest proposal. That is to say 1 year extension with ManchesterU and loan with obligatory purchase option for a one year contract. Jorge Mendes is pushing for him to go to Paris”, explains this “insider” account which seems rather well informed, according to the observations of VIPSG.fr for several weeks.

This account has indeed announced several recruitments well in advance, including that of Fabian Ruiz. However, we can doubt PSG’s interest in recruiting Cristiano Ronaldo, while the Messi / Neymar duo is revived, Mbappé returns, Ekitike has been recruited and another striker is approaching…

PSG, which had announced a less “bling bling” recruitment, would indeed shoot itself in the foot by opening its doors to a CR7 in the midst of a career-ending crisis…