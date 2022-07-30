Cristiano Ronaldo: “On Sunday the King plays”

In a post published this Friday evening on Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo announced that he would take part in Manchester United’s last friendly match against Rayo Vallecano this Sunday at Old Trafford.

New twist in the Cristiano Ronaldo soap opera. While the Portuguese is pressuring Manchester United to join a club contesting the Champions League this summer, he has still not returned to training with the Red Devils. Moreover, CR7 has not participated in any preparation match for the Mancunians so far and will also be absent against Atletico Madrid this Saturday.

But, Cristiano Ronaldo could return to the field soon with his teammates. Indeed, under an Instagram post informing of his absence for the weekend, CR7 commented himself to announce his presence against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, during the last friendly match of the Mancunians before the start of the new season. “Sunday the king plays“Simply wrote the top scorer in the history of football.

Announced all over Europe in recent weeks, will the former Real Madrid striker finally stay at Manchester United? If the answer to this question is still far from obvious, the Portuguese has however decried all these transfer rumors about him. ” Impossible not to talk about me one day. Otherwise the press does not make money. They know that if they don’t lie, they can’t get people’s attention. Keep going, one day you will find the right answer “wrote Ronaldo still on Instagram.

On the same subject