Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench at kick-off

After Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool, another Premier League cador is making a comeback. Manchester United begins its 2022/2023 season by hosting Brighton (a match to follow live commented on Foot Mercato). Red Devils and Seagulls will meet from 3 p.m.

For his first official outing with his new Mancunian club, Erik Ten Hag laid down a 4-2-3-1 with Christian Eriksen in particular as conductor. Despite a so-called bickering with Cristiano Ronaldo, the Dutch technician still placed the Portuguese in his group, but without aligning him in his eleven. For his part, Graham Potter will do without Marc Cucurella, who left for Chelsea a few days ago. In his 3-4-2-1, Danny Welbeck will have the role of chief blaster by ensuring the position of attacking point.

The official compositions:

Manchester United : De Gea – Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw – McTominay, Fred – Sancho, Eriksen, Fernandes – Rashford

Brighton: Sanchez – Veltman, Dunk, Webster – March, Lallana, Caicedo, Trossard – Gross, McAllister – Welbeck