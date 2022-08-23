Cristiano Ronaldo on the way out? Bruno Fernandes answers!

Cristiano Ronald is still officially on the way out. His Manchester United team-mate Bruno Fernandes says he knows “a thing or two” about the Portuguese international’s future.

Asked after Manchester United’s victory over Liverpool on Monday evening on behalf of the 3rd day of the Premier League, Bruno Fernandes spoke about the future of Cristiano Ronaldo: “I might know a thing or two, but I won’t be the only one to say it,” Fernandes said afterwards when speaking about Ronaldo’s departure. “Cristiano is calm, he has worked well this week, he has done his job as he has done, he will continue to do so” he first explained on Sky Sports.

Cristiano Ronaldo is still a Man United player

And then specify: “At the moment he is a United player, I don’t know about his future, if he will leave or if he will not leave. As he said, he will speak soon and they will have time to hear his words and what he has to say. I don’t think anyone has shown so far that there’s no point in Cristiano not staying.” he added.

Bruno Fernandes hopes he stays

In the meantime, Bruno Fernandes hopes he will stay at Manchester United: “He can continue at a high level and give us a lot of goals but it’s his decision. We have to respect what he wants to do, whatever he wants to do. If he stays, we’ll be happy, if he leaves because he thinks it’s better for him, I personally will be happy for him. » he concluded.

