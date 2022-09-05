Cristiano Ronaldo on the way out? Gary Neville gives this advice to Man Utd
Speculation surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is intense. Some former Manchester United players are beginning to get annoyed with this situation.
Former Alex Ferguson squad member and Manchester United legend Gary Neville has become a consultant on Sky Sports. He gives his opinion on the situation of Cristiano Ronaldo at the Red Devils: “Ronaldo will be one of the greatest players of all time, and what happened this summer at Manchester United will be forgotten in 20 years, but as a former Manchester United captain and senior player, it’s unpleasant and impossible to accept. to see him do what he wants” did he declare.
let him go
Gary Neville believes Manchester United leaders should let it go Cristiano Ronaldo : “You can’t let your star player run the shop. I know the fans want Ronaldo to stay, but if he wants to leave Manchester United should make it easier.” he added.
Erik Ten Hag talks about the Ronaldo case
